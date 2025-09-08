Listen Live
News

Former President Barack Obama Wins Third Emmy Award

President Barack Obama won another Emmy Award, his third,  for his role in narrating a Netflix natural history series.

Published on September 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DENMARK-UN-CLIMATE-WARMING
Source: JEWEL SAMAD / Getty

Former President Barack Obama is three-for-three when it comes to winning Emmys, with his latest win Sunday (Sept. 7) at the 67th Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The 44th president of the United States served as narrator for the natural history series Our Oceans, which let viewers experience the five oceans on Earth as “gateways to the unknown,” which aired on Netflix in November 2024. Obama was named as the narrator two months prior.

The former president was up against some stiff competition in the Outstanding Narrator category; the field included The Americas’ Tom Hanks, Octopus!’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Planet Earth: Asia’s David Attenborough and Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color’s Idris Elba. Obama’s entry was the Our Oceans episode dedicated to the Indian Ocean. His win ties him with Attenborough, the 99-year-old biologist and host who has been nominated for a Creative Arts Emmy 12 times.

The Our Oceans series was produced by Freeborne Media and Wild Space Productions, along with executive producer James Honeybourne. Wild Space Productions was also involved in the production of Our Great National Parks, a five-part documentary series that premiered on Netflix in April 2022, which was also produced by Higher Ground Productions. That company was formed by the former president and former First Lady Michelle Obama in 2018.

The third win is also significant for former President Obama as it’s the first for a president in a competitive category. Former President Dwight Eisenhower was the first to receive an Emmy in 1956, which was the Governor’s Award at the Primetime Emmys due to his encouragement of the usage of television in society. Obama’s other Emmy Award wins were for his work on Our Great National Parks, and for the 2023 documentary Working: What We Do All Day which was also on Netflix. The former president wasn’t in attendance at the ceremony, which was held in Los Angeles, California. The 67th Creative Arts Emmy Awards was held over the weekend, and is slated to be aired on FXX on Sept. 13 (Saturday).

Former President Barack Obama Wins Third Emmy Award  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt A Classroom

Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

27 Items
News

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Black garbage bags are piled on the sidewalk beside a public trash can in a busy urban setting, capturing daily waste disposal
News

Columbus Changing Trash Pickup Days for Half the City

Style & Fashion

Jordyn Woods Just Launched Her Boldest Fashion Chapter Yet – And It Eats

10 Items
Business & Economy

10 Hilarious Black Sitcoms You Forgot Existed

News

The Story Of Red Lobster’s Comeback, Thanks To Black Diners

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close