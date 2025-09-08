Listen Live
News

Dorian Johnson, Witness To Michael Brown Death, Shot & Killed

Dorian Johnson, Friend Who Witnessed Michael Brown Shooting, Shot & Killed

Dorian Johnson, a friend of Ferguson teen Michael Brown and witness to his death, was shot and killed.

Published on September 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dorian Johnson Ferguson 5-year
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Dorian Johnson, a friend who witnessed the death of Ferguson teen Michael Brown, was shot and killed over the weekend. According to reports, the shooting death of Dorian Johnson took place not far from where Brown lost his life.

As reported by STL PR, Dorian Johnson was shot and killed early Sunday morning (September 7) in Ferguson, just under a mile away from the site of Brown’s passing.

Details regarding Johnson’s passing are still developing, but police say one suspect is in custody and an arrest warrant was also reportedly issued. Johnson was shot and transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Johnson was walking with Brown in the middle of a Ferguson neighborhood street when police officer Darren Wilson approached the pair. Johnson also spoke at a memorial service for the 10th anniversary of Brown’s passing.

Dorian Johnson was 33.

Photo: Getty

Dorian Johnson, Friend Who Witnessed Michael Brown Shooting, Shot & Killed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt A Classroom

Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

27 Items
News

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Black garbage bags are piled on the sidewalk beside a public trash can in a busy urban setting, capturing daily waste disposal
News

Columbus Changing Trash Pickup Days for Half the City

Style & Fashion

Jordyn Woods Just Launched Her Boldest Fashion Chapter Yet – And It Eats

10 Items
Business & Economy

10 Hilarious Black Sitcoms You Forgot Existed

News

The Story Of Red Lobster’s Comeback, Thanks To Black Diners

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close