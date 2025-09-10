Listen Live
Waffle House Offers 24-Hour Delivery Service, Here's How to Order

Published on September 10, 2025

Waffle House Adds 50 Cent Surcharge On Eggs As Bird Flu Results In Price Increases
Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

For years, Waffle House has been our spot. It’s where you link up after the club, where you grab a bite after a late shift, and where you can always count on good food and familiar faces, no matter the hour. That yellow sign is a beacon. Now, that beacon is shining all the way to your front door.

Waffle House just teamed up with DoorDash to bring all your favorites home with their new all-night delivery service. That’s right—you can now get that All-Star Special, those smothered and covered hashbrowns, or a pecan waffle without leaving the couch. Imagine, it’s 2 a.m., you’re chilling, and a craving hits. Instead of making a run for it, you just tap your phone, and Waffle House comes to you.

Ordering couldn’t be easier—just visit the Waffle House website or use their app to browse the menu, save your favorites, and track your order in real time. While all-night delivery runs from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. in most spots, select cities (like Atlanta, Charleston, Cincinnati, Columbus, Nashville, and New Orleans) are now rolling out true 24-hour delivery, making Waffle House accessible around the clock. That means whether you’re finishing up a night out or heading to work before sunrise, those classic combo plates are just a few taps away.

This is more than just food delivery; it’s about bringing a piece of the community home. It’s the comfort, the taste, and the feeling of Waffle House, served up right where you are. For generations, Waffle House has been part of our late-night rituals and celebrations—a true staple in Black communities across the South and beyond. Whether you’re pulling an all-nighter studying, getting in from work, or just don’t feel like cooking, they’ve got you covered.

To celebrate this game-changing move, they’re offering a $0 delivery fee on orders through the Waffle House app or website until September 14, 2025. It’s the perfect time to try it out. The late-night food game has officially been changed.

