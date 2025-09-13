WORDONTHESTREET: Charlie Kirk's Alleged Killer Revealed!

Presunto asesino de Charlie Kirk Foto: Oficina del Gobernador de Utah

Alright, so the streets have been talking and they have been split on how they feel about the shooting death of right-wing activist, Charlie Kirk. While some are fully disgusted, there have been some who have expressed their personal opinions on his own views and values. Well, from tweets to quotes, there were several moments from Charlie Kirk that caused an uproar. These moments raised some eyebrows and caused some to feel rage-baited:

Kirk also once said in a video that BLM stood for

“burn, loot, and murder”

and further stated that it should be

“legal to burn a BLM flag.”

While saying this in regards to gun violence, he stated,

“I think it’s worth having a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.”

Someone took the time to make a video package of some of his most outrageous moments, as seen below:

Despite him being such a polarizing individual, many argue that he is still human. They cite the fact that he had a wife and child.

Kirk was shot down on September 10th, and, according to HotNewHipHop, the suspect has been named as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. Authorities have allegedly identified that young man as the suspect. Additionally, according to NBC News, a member of Tyler’s family has turned him in to the authorities. During an interview with a member of Robinson’s family, investigators learned that Tyler had reportedly become more political in recent years. It was also revealed that Tyler had told them that Kirk was coming to Utah Valley University. It has been learned that authorities managed to locate a “high-powered, bolt-action rifle,” seemingly from the shooting, in a wooded area.

Just when you thought the article was over…the plot thickens, as I’m learning this in real time, y’all. The family member who got Tyler to turn himself in was his OWN FATHER?! At least with the help of a minister.