WORDONTHESTREET: WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia?! 5 Dream Matches

#WordOnTheStreet: WWE is bringing WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia. As fans discuss the event, opinions are mixed, but some are already hyping dream clashes.

After many rumors and serious speculation, ESPN and WWE’s YouTube confirmed that WWE is bringing WrestleMania 43 to Saudi Arabia.

This announcement has led to mixed opinions and views, with some expressing disdain for the news surrounding the idea of dream matches at WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, others are ecstatic about potential dream matches, following rumors online that the company and Saudi Arabia could possibly ask legends like Stone Cold, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker to wrestle at the event. 5 Dream matches for WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia, including these legends, could really fire up the audience. Here’s some dream matches that I think could sell out the show, while also blending with the legend’s presence.

1: THE ROCK VERSUS ROMAN REIGNS

Two generational talent, the ‘High Chief” vs the “Tribal Chief” for the “High Chief” rights. This match at one point was set to take place at WrestleMania XL, but WWE did a bait and switch when the Cody Crybabies . I mean WWE fans complained. Could The Final Boss get his retirement dream match in Riyadh? As two of the biggest legends in WWE history square off, one would love to see this as part of WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. Something tells me, The Rock is cooking something with Jey Uso. Roman Reigns, watch out for the throat slash…

2: STONE COLD VERSUS CM PUNK

A match teased almost 15 years ago, with two of the greatest talkers and biggest rebels of their respective generations. This has been a pipe dream for fans for a long time. Will Austin come out of retirement once more with Punk now back in the company? With their history, it could be one of the dream matches for WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia. Or will this be left a “What If?”

3: THE UNDERTAKER VERSUS GUNTHER

Deadman went from walkin to talkin, but could he come back to get mid-evil and make GUNTHER famous? Undertaker is a huge GUNTHER fan and stated that he was the one guy that Taker would come out of retirement for. Are we on the verge of seeing Mark Callaway get down with the devil one last time?! A match of this magnitude would fit perfectly in Saudi Arabia’s dream WrestleMania lineup.

4: SHAWN MICHAELS VERSUS AJ STYLES

Wishful thinking, but Uncle Shawn might be cooked, following double knee surgery. This has been a dream match for at least 20 years, two of the greatest (if not the single two greatest) technical wrestlers of all-time. AJ Styles tried to get this match set up in 2017, but it never happened. A clash between these two WWE and TNA icons may remain a major what if, but if by some miracle it could happen, I think Uncle Shawn could still deliver with the right amount of time to train and prep.

5: RANDY ORTON VERSUS CODY RHODES

Okay…so maybe this just happened. However, it didn’t have a story. It’s only a matter of time before Randy possibly turns heel (goes bad) on Cody Rhodes. The student versus the teacher. This match is one of the anticipated #WOTS: 5 Dream matches for WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia and may have the strongest chances of happening out of all the dream matches on this card.