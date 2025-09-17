Cardi B Is Pregnant Again – Baby No. 4 On The Way!

Listen Live
Cardi B Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4 With Stefon Diggs

The Bronx raptress is expecting with NFL baller Stefon Diggs

Published on September 17, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 12, 2025
Source: The Hapa Blonde / Getty

The internet is in shambles because Cardi B just dropped major news: she’s pregnant with her fourth child! The Bronx-bred superstar revealed the announcement on CBS Mornings with Gayle King.

Cardi confirmed that she and her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs, are expecting their first baby together.

RELATED: New Couple Alert? Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Cozy Up Courtside

Cardi B – The Ultimate Mommy Mogul – Is Expecting Baby No. 4

Cardi is already a proud mom to daughters, Kulture and Blossom, and son Wave, whom she shares with her ex, Offset. She’s built a reputation as the ultimate mommy mogul – juggling studio sessions, brand sponsorships, concerts, and the like – while still making time to gush about and love on her kids. Now, in true Cardi fashion, she’s growing both her family and her empire, proving once again that she balances motherhood and the spotlight on her own terms.

(And for those looking forward to her tour, Cardi mentioned that the baby should come before her tour launch.)

Cardi spoke openly about her happiness, sharing with Gayle, “I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I’m doing all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.” And when it comes to Diggs, who plays wide receiver for the New England Patriots, Cardi says he makes her feel safe, secure, and confident—something every woman deserves.

The lovebirds went public earlier this year after months of speculation. Since then, they’ve been spotted courtside at NBA games, walking into events, and chilling on yachts. Now they prepare to welcome their first child as a couple.

Cardi’s announcement is another reminder of how she stays so connected to her fans. The “Bongos” rapper often lets fans in on the highs, the struggles, and the joy. With a new album, a tour, and now another baby on the way, it’s clear Cardi B is writing her next chapter louder, prouder, and on her terms.

Congratulations, Cardi! See Cardi B’s full baby announcement here.

Cardi B Is Pregnant Again – Baby No. 4 On The Way!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

