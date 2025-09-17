Listen Live
Entertainment

Bardi Mami: Cardi B's Pregnancy Style Over The Years

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 13

Reebok x Cardi B "Mommy and Me"
Source: Reebok / Reebok

Cardi B just broke the internet again, this time announcing her fourth pregnancy. While everyone celebrates her growing family, the fashion world is buzzing for a whole other reason: the return of her iconic maternity style. Never one to shy away from the spotlight, Cardi B has always used her pregnancies to flip the script on traditional maternity wear. She ditches basic dresses for bold, body-confident fits that celebrate her changing shape. With baby number four on the way, we’re ready for another masterclass in how to blend high fashion with motherhood, proving a baby bump is the ultimate accessory.

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Cardi B Performs at Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C.
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

BET Awards 2021 - Show
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Migos Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Source: ATLPics / Radio One

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018
Source: WWD / Getty

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 30, 2021
Source: Gotham / Getty

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Street Style - New York City - July 2024
Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

BET Experience 2024
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Cardi B pregnancy reveal
Source: AB+DM / AB+DM

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Celebrity Sightings In Alhambra - September 02, 2025
Source: PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 12, 2025
Source: The Hapa Blonde / Getty

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 27, 2025
Source: MEGA / Getty

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players
Source: Billboard / Getty

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213
More from Power 107.5
Trending
13 Items
Entertainment

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years

Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

Black garbage bags are piled on the sidewalk beside a public trash can in a busy urban setting, capturing daily waste disposal
News

Columbus Changing Trash Pickup Days for Half the City

Lee Corso, The Legend
Sports

Lee Corso’s Final Pick

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

News

BigXthaPlug Says He Was Targeted In Arrest On Album Release Day

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: NBA YoungBoy Gives Back: $50,000 Donation Kicks Off Dallas Tour

Entertainment

Cam’ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off “It Is What It Is” Pod Mid-Interview

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close