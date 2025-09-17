Listen Live
Sidney "Omen" Brown, Producer For Beyoncé & Others, Dies At 49

Sidney "Omen" Brown, Producer For Beyoncé & Others, Dies At 49

Sidney "Omen" Brown produced works for Beyoncé, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Usher, was found dead in his

Published on September 17, 2025

Sidney "Omen" Brown

Sidney “Omen” Brown, a producer who worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Drake, and more, has died, according to reports. Sidney “Omen” Brown was found inside his apartment in New York, and his passing was confirmed by his mother.

TMZ reports that Omen, who also worked with Ludacris, Action Bronson, Usher, Redman, and Vado, was found inside his apartment by a relative after he didn’t show up for a work shift. The Harlem native reportedly was an employee of Ethyl’s Bar & Restaurant, where he helmed a DJ event.

From Ethyl’s Bar & Restaurant Instagram page:

We are beyond [broken heart emoji] Omen has been a major part of what made Ethyl’s beat from the very beginning!

Sidney “Omen” Brown was not only a DJ who could get our Dance floor jumping, but he was also a Grammy Award Award-winning producer who worked with Beyonce, Lil’ Wayne and please take a minute to listen to the song attached “Tell It Like It Is” which Omen helped write and produce for Ludacris!

Brown was 49.

Photo: @producedbyomen/Instagram

Sidney “Omen” Brown, Producer For Beyoncé & Others, Dies At 49  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

