Ice Spice Has Been Slaying NYFW

Ice Spice made a chic impression while celebrating her feature on the cover of Nylon magazine during NYFW.

Published on September 17, 2025

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is always full of surprises, but one recent appearance we can’t get over is Bronx-born rapper Ice Spice, who gave the girls a show. Known for her playful personality and trendsetting looks, Ice Spice made a chic impression while celebrating her feature on the cover of Nylon magazine during NYFW.

Dressed in a sleek, strapless mini dress with structured corset details and an oversized striped bow on the back, the “Barbie World” rapper showcased a polished yet daring side of her style evolution. Her peach-toned hair, styled in voluminous layers, added a retro glamour that stood out in a sea of bold streetwear and avant-garde looks. The finishing touches, a diamond necklace and perfectly manicured nails, gave her outfit a balance of sophistication and edge, perfectly mirroring her persona as both a rapper and a rising fashion muse.

Ice Spice Stuns at NYFW

While Ice Spice has always commanded attention with her music, her recent fashion moments hint at a reinvention. After a quieter season in the spotlight, her NYFW presence was like a reintroduction, reminding fans and industry insiders alike that she’s still a force to watch. Posing with stacks of her Nylon cover, where she embodied futuristic glamour in a bold two-piece set, the entertainer exuded confidence all while giving the girls a stylish show.

Fashion and hip-hop have long been intertwined, and Ice Spice has nailed that connection. Her ability to merge chart-topping hits with headline-grabbing style places her firmly in the tradition of artists who influence not only sound but also visual culture. At NYFW, her presence wasn’t just about attending shows; it was about reclaiming the narrative of her artistry and image.

Let’s go, Ice Spice!

Close