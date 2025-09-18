Listen Live
Entertainment

Keri Hilson Opens Up About Using Shrooms to Heal Depression

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Keyshia Cole In Concert - Houston, TX
Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Keri Hilson Opens Up About Using Shrooms to Heal Depression

Keri Hilson is speaking openly about her journey with depression — and how medically-assisted psilocybin trips played a role in her healing.

During a recent appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, the R&B singer revealed that she turned to doctor-assisted psychedelic therapy with medicinal-grade shrooms after struggling through a dark period.

“I can say without a doubt that I did two macro doses,”

Hilson shared.

“It wasn’t trippy. I was just happy… I remember passing a mirror and seeing a smile on my face. I hadn’t seen that in a while.”

Hilson explained that she was initially nervous about trying psychedelics, but research and guidance helped her feel more comfortable.

“Things are scary until you seek to understand them,” she said. “The more I learned, the more comfortable I was.”

The “Knock You Down” singer described her assisted sessions as lasting eight to ten hours, with moments of joy, reflection, and clarity.

She recalled that during one trip, she tried to stop smiling but couldn’t — a realization that she was experiencing genuine happiness again.

Almost Christmas Posters
Source: Universal / Universal

After the experience, Hilson said her outlook shifted dramatically:

“Things became clearer… I have never been in a dark place for long or as dark since then. I can confidently say that cured my depression.”

Hilson also credited therapy, spiritual retreats, and building a supportive community as important pieces of her ongoing healing process.

The candid conversation comes as Hilson returns to music with her latest project We Need to Talk: Drama — her first full-length album in 15 years, following 2010’s No Boys Allowed.

By opening up about her mental health journey, Hilson is joining a growing number of artists who are destigmatizing therapy, healing practices, and even psychedelic treatments as tools for wellness.

RELATED: ‘Everyone Can Be Inspired By Africa’: Sergio Hudson Tells HB At NYFW After Dropping His Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

Keri Hilson Opens Up About Using Shrooms to Heal Depression  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
13 Items
Entertainment

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years

Black garbage bags are piled on the sidewalk beside a public trash can in a busy urban setting, capturing daily waste disposal
News

Columbus Changing Trash Pickup Days for Half the City

Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

Lee Corso, The Legend
Sports

Lee Corso’s Final Pick

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

Entertainment

Cam’ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off “It Is What It Is” Pod Mid-Interview

News

Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Starts Friday: Here’s What You Can Buy

News

BigXthaPlug Says He Was Targeted In Arrest On Album Release Day

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close