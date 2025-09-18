Listen Live
Entertainment

Jaden Smith Named Men’s Creative Director for Christian Louboutin

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 - Photocall
Source: Olga Gasnier / Getty

Jaden Smith Named Men’s Creative Director for Christian Louboutin

Jaden Smith is stepping into a whole new lane. The 27-year-old artist and style disruptor has officially been named the first Creative Director of Men’s Christian Louboutin.

This major move that places him at the helm of one of fashion’s most iconic luxury brands.

Known for its signature red-bottom soles, Christian Louboutin has long been a symbol of high-end fashion.

While the brand’s men’s business accounts for nearly a quarter of its sales, it’s been looking for fresh energy to push the line forward. That’s where Jaden comes in.

As Creative Director, Jaden will oversee four collections a year. This includes shoes to leather goods to accessories — while also leading campaigns, events, and immersive experiences.

His first capsule is set to debut in January, with a full showcase expected during Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

This role is a natural progression for Jaden, who has been carving his own path in music, fashion, and film for years.

From his clothing line MSFTSrep to his fearless red carpet looks, he’s never been afraid to blur boundaries and challenge tradition.

Now, he’s bringing that same energy to Louboutin’s men’s line.

Christian Louboutin himself is fully behind the move, praising Jaden’s adventurous spirit and strong sense of style.

“He has incredible taste,” Louboutin noted, signaling confidence that Jaden can connect with a younger generation while honoring the house’s legacy.

RELATED: Jaden & Willow Smith Celebrate The Ultra Experience Unfolding At Samsung Upacked Night

Jaden Smith Named Men’s Creative Director for Christian Louboutin  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
13 Items
Entertainment

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years

Black garbage bags are piled on the sidewalk beside a public trash can in a busy urban setting, capturing daily waste disposal
News

Columbus Changing Trash Pickup Days for Half the City

Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

Lee Corso, The Legend
Sports

Lee Corso’s Final Pick

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

Entertainment

Cam’ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off “It Is What It Is” Pod Mid-Interview

News

Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Starts Friday: Here’s What You Can Buy

News

BigXthaPlug Says He Was Targeted In Arrest On Album Release Day

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close