Listen Live
Entertainment

Dave Blunts Accuses Kanye West of Trying to "Groom" Him in New Diss

Dave Blunts Accuses Kanye West of Trying to “Groom” Him in New Diss

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
Source: Justin Shin / Getty

Dave Blunts is officially done with Kanye West and he put it all on the record.

The rapper dropped a new diss track, “Tired of Being Groomed,” where he accuses Ye of trying to manipulate him, force antisemitic views, and even “play dad” while giving him millions he didn’t ask for.

On the track, Blunts raps:

RELATED: GOOD Riddance: Pusha T Says He’s Done Working With Kanye West

“Cut off Kanye West, because that n**a tried to groom me … I’m so sick and tired of being groomed.”

He also references West’s own past admissions, including a claim years ago that he had a sexual encounter with a cousin as a teenager.

Blunts (24) has worked closely with Ye in recent years, even being credited as the sole songwriter on West’s upcoming project In a Perfect World. But this week, Blunts told fans to stop asking him about Ye’s music, saying on Instagram: “I don’t work w dude anymore I’m on my own path!”

Screenshots of texts between the two also surfaced. In them, Blunts told Ye: “You are very lost. Please find God.”

Listen to the diss track here:


Dave Blunts Accuses Kanye West of Trying to “Groom” Him in New Diss  was originally published on wiznation.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
13 Items
Entertainment

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years

Black garbage bags are piled on the sidewalk beside a public trash can in a busy urban setting, capturing daily waste disposal
News

Columbus Changing Trash Pickup Days for Half the City

Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

Lee Corso, The Legend
Sports

Lee Corso’s Final Pick

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

Entertainment

Cam’ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off “It Is What It Is” Pod Mid-Interview

News

Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Starts Friday: Here’s What You Can Buy

News

BigXthaPlug Says He Was Targeted In Arrest On Album Release Day

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close