The Fumble: Tennis Star Sachia Vickery Talks Joining OnlyFans, Tom Brady Comes Out Of Retirement, & More

As we enter week 3 of the 2025 NFL season, one of the biggest football stories circulating isn’t even about the league.

Tom Brady is coming out of retirement, but instead of rejoining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or New England Patriots, he’ll be taking the field for a Saudi Arabian flag football league.

From his NFL career alone, Brady’s earned over $300 million, so he must be getting a nice check to link with the Saudis in a lineup that already includes Rob Gronkowski, Saquon Barkley, and Odell Beckham Jr.

The amount he received has been kept under wraps, but Rodney says it’s another reason to keep an eye on foreign sports influence, especially with how well-received LIV Golf has been.

“It’s not an exclusive experience, but a very inclusive one,” Rikai begins. “And if the Saudis are desiring to create spaces for the common fan to feel like they’re welcomed in sporting events, then that is going to really do some damage to a lot of these other sports leagues where there seems to be somewhat of a barrier to entry, either from a cost standpoint or a cultural one. So this is every league, NBA, NFL, every league needs to be made aware of the threat that the money coming from Saudi Arabia can affect their business.”

Ladies’ tennis has found a new groove in recent years, and among the cohort of young American women leading that charge is Sachia Vickery.

Vickery went viral during the summer’s US Open but it wasn’t for her play —despite making it to the second qualifying round— it was people discovering that she also runs a tasteful OnlyFans account. Initially surprised, she used it as a way to advocate for better pay.

“But I think again, me being a black woman, a dark-kinned woman, I’m curvy, I’m thicker. I don’t fit the typical tennis mold, nor do I want to, I am who I am,” Vickery says. “And you know, if I’m not going to be young forever, and I like my body. I have an attractive body and if I can use that as a way to make extra money on the side, it’s like why not do it? Why wouldn’t I take it?”

On the latest episode of The Fumble, the crew also spoke to heavyweight legend Shannon Briggs for his honest thoughts on celebrities jumping back into the ring for exhibition fights, which you can check out below.

