Sammy B Headlines Fashion Week Columbus with Vibrant Collection

Published on September 25, 2025

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

The 16th annual Fashion Week Columbus finale was a night to remember, and at its heart was the electrifying showcase by celebrity designer Samantha Black, known as Sammy B. Held at the Hilton in downtown Columbus, the event celebrated the city’s position as the #3 fashion hub in the U.S., trailing only New York and Los Angeles. Sammy B’s collection was a vibrant homage to her Jamaican roots, blending bold colors and innovative designs that captivated the audience.

Sammy B’s career is a testament to resilience and creativity. Rising to fame as a contestant on Project Runway Season 11 and Project Runway All Stars Season 4, she has since built a brand that has dressed global icons like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Keke Palmer. Her journey from designing at home to becoming a household name in fashion is nothing short of inspiring.

Her collection at the finale was a vivid celebration of her Caribbean heritage, with warm tones of red, yellow, green, and black dominating the runway. Each piece told a story, from dresses inspired by the Jamaican flag to inventive designs like red pants transformed into a dress. The energy of her culture radiated through every stitch, making her showcase a highlight of the evening.

Fashion Week Columbus, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, not only celebrates fashion but also gives back to the community by supporting industry professionals and providing scholarships to local students. Sammy B’s participation underscores the event’s mission to uplift and inspire, proving that Columbus is a thriving epicenter for fashion innovation.

Sammy B’s collection wasn’t just a display of couture; it was a celebration of identity, culture, and the power of fashion to tell stories. Her presence at Fashion Week Columbus solidifies the city’s reputation as a fashion hub and a platform for diverse voices in the industry.

Check out her collection show on the Fashion Week Columbus runway

1) Silver Satin Two Piece Top and Pants by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

2) Irredecent Gown with Train by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

3) Yellow Satin Top with Rhinestone Mini-Skirt by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

4) Strappy Yellow Crop Top and Matching Skirt by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

5) Sleeveless Black Dress with High Slit by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

6) Sheer Halter Dress with Enscriptions by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

7) Yellow Puff Sleeve Sweetheart Top & Matching Skirt by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

8) Green and Blue Stain Top & Yellow Cargo Pants by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

9) Long Blue Dress with Plunging Neckline by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

10) Yellow Cutout Dress with Flutter Sleeves by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

11) Ballerina Pink Halter Top Dress by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

12) Yellow Knit Button Up Dress by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

13) Long Sleeve Fuscia Top & Matching Shorts by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

14) Blue Cut-Out Dress by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

15) Red and Pink Long Slevve Dress by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

16) Fuschia Puff Sleeve Sweetheart Top & Matching Skirt by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

17) Burgundy Trench with Matching Pants and Red Bra Top by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

18) Rust Bodysuit with Plunging Neckline by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

19) Strapless Red Leather Dress by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

20) Multi Colored Matching Top and Skirt with Rhinestones by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

21) Sage Green Jacket and Matching Pants by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

22) Rouched Sage Green Dress by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

23) Blac Sequin Dress with Swirl Bra Top by Sammy B

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

24) Sammy B Takes a Bow in Her Own Design

Fashion Week Columbus Sammy B Collection 2025
Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus

