#WORDONTHESTREET Kai Cenat Drastically Changes Look

NO DIDDY!...It's just Kai Cenat and he looks more like Puffy than King Combs with his new cut.

Published on September 30, 2025

Popular streamer Kai Cenat is on one with his latest decision 😂 It’s #WordOnTheStreet Tuesday and that boy Kai is willllldddiiiinnnnn!! He has cut his hair and the streets are saying he’s out here looking like P Diddy. Now Kai has been living his best life, a literal dream life. He’s got to hang out with many of the stars he grew up watching.

From the cast of Good Luck Charlie and Big Time Rush, to Skai Jackson, countless music artist, fellow streamers like Druski, Deshae Frost, DDG, and iShowSpeed. As well as sports and entertainment icons like Kevin Hart, John Cena, Ray J, Lebron James, and Tisha Campbell. Hell, he even did an iCarly stream with Miranda Cosgrove.

Kai has spent the majority of his streaming career putting on young aspiring streamers like Rakai, Ray, Tylil, Reggie (Lil Rodney Son), and Tota, among others. Kai is known for his signature locks. He has taken a play from his unofficial baby brother Rakai’s page and chopped them off in a way only Kai Cenat can. This was by having NBA legend LeBron James cut them off for him.

Above you see the new look. However, below, is the infamous moment that Uncle Bron Bron gave Kai his haircut. It has got the internet buzzing and calling him, “Diddy Jr.”:

