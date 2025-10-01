WORDONTHESTREET: WWE Legend John Cena’s Final Show Revealed

It’s #WORDONTHESTREET Tuesday and we’re not crying…you are. John Cena broke all of the hearts of us Gen Z babies. This happened when he announced in Summer 2024 that he was retiring from the WWE in 2025.

Since that announcement, John Cena has returned to the WWE full time and has given us a helluva ride this last year. The most iconic moment amongst everyone’s mind is the “heel turn heard around the world.”

The rock activated Cena like the winter soldier lmao

John Cena finally turning to the dark side in a moment that no one ever thought was even possible. While the aftermath largely underwhelmed (no fault of John’s), the moment will live on forever. This occurred when John Cena turned bad and stood side by side with The Rock and Travis Scott.

John Cena would also break the record for most recognized world titles won in a major Pro Wrestling promotion. This record was previously tied by him and Ric Flair. Cena became the “never seen seventeen” and faced many of his greatest adversaries. For example, CM Punk, Randy Orton, AJ Styles (in a few weeks), and Brock Lesnar. He also mixed it up with some of today’s top guys like Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, and Jey Uso.

This year has been a helluva ride, but unfortunately, the year, as well as Cena’s career, is coming to a close. As first announced by the WWE themselves, the time is now for John Cena’s time to be up. This is effective Saturday, December 13th in Washington D.C.

After 26 years in the professional wrestling business, John Cena has wisely called time on his career before father time could call it for him. John Cena began his career in 1999 with Samoa Joe and Frankie Kazarian. He was trained by wrestling legend Christopher Daniels.

Cena would sign with the WWF in 2000, wrestling a few untelevised matches as “The Prototype” in the Attitude Era. He was called up full time in 2002. John would nearly be released later that year. Fortunately, WWE Hall of Famers Stephanie McMahon and Arn Anderson took Cena under their wing. He would eventually go on to become the Face of the WWE. This lasted until 2015 when Roman Reigns quietly took over that spot.

The expectation amongst many fans is that Cena will be announced as the headliner for the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class during his speech. This thought is that this will occur immediately following his final match.