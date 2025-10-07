WOTS Top 5: Best Drama Series Of The Last Decade

Source: Starz / Starz

You knew Friday had just ended and it was Midnight on Saturday when you saw that devious and scheming look on Tariq’s face. This series made ya stay up late and then even later with anticipation for the next episode.

Alright, it’s #WordOnTheStreet Tuesday 😂 and look, we’re looking at the top 5 Black television series of the last decade (2015-2025.)

Honorable Mentions: Bel Air, Forever, Power: Raising Kanan, Power: Force, and Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black. All are entertaining series. However, they are either still too fresh or simply have yet to leave the mark of these iconic series that have made the Top 5.

5 All American

Alright, so let’s start with this 2019 series starring Daniel Ezra. First off, bravo to him. This guy is so talented. He is such a great actor that it was nearly impossible to tell he was speaking with an accent. This series was about a young high school kid who grew up in the hood, coming from a chaotic neighborhood. His goal was to become a star football player, and he successfully did.

However, that journey didn’t come easy as the wise beyond his years, Spencer James, would have to take a massive pitstop to focus on what was important and that was fixing the problems in the neighborhood and stopping the violence. Spencer made friends, lost friends, gained a father figure, lost a father figure, rebuilt his relationship with his biological father, then lost his father, gained a new brother, and tried to figure out who the love of his life was between two best friends.

This series had a major impact on the Black community and showed the importance of unity instead of divisiveness.

4. Empire

Empire had everyone in a chokehold. The series starred legends Terrence Howard (my uncle/cousin sn iykyk 😂) and Taraji P Henson. Additionally, it gave a major platform to Bryshere Y Gray, Jussie Smollet, Trai Byers, and more.

This show inspired me and others who had high aspirations in the music industry. In this series, Luscious initially believing he was dying due to medical issues had to decide which one of his sons would take over his empire…one thing he didn’t anticipate was his wife, who did 15 years for him behind drug trafficking charges, and was ghosted by him not long after, getting out of jail and demanding part of that empire.

This series had everything and had you glued to your television screens every Wednesday night. This series likely would have been up much higher, but the last 2 series it lost it’s luster and started to be all over the place. The final season was highly underwhelming and that was no fault of Lee Daniels.

Following tragedy with star Jussie Smollet, though it’s been alleged that he made the whole thing up (but that’s a story for another day) and the arrest of Bryshere, Lee had to shuffle quick. Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse, COVID-19 halted production and caused the series to be incomplete.

3. Snowfall

Okay, so admittedly, I didn’t watched this entire series starring Damson Idris. I know I’m very far behind on this series and my friends make sure to let me know about it. However, this show is iconic and from what I’ve seen, the show is great and when people talk top 3, it’s always going to be in it. Franklin Saint, this 20-year-old from South Central rose to the top of the drug game quick and made a lot of money. This was another series that had many in a chokehold for quite some time.

2. The Chi + Power Book II: Ghost (tied)

Mane, listen, deciding what to watch out of The Chi and Power Book II: Ghost on a Friday night must have been what it felt like for the ol heads to decide whether to watch WWF Raw is War and WCW Monday Nitro in the 90’s. These were my two favorite shows, both reaching their end in 2026 and 2024 respectively. Let’s start with The Chi, a show that helped launch/elevate the careers of young stars like Alex Hibbert, Birgundi Baker, Michael V Epps, Judae’a Brown, Shamon Brown, Genesis, and Ahmad Ferguson, among others. Actually, I have a full article up that speaks more about the legacy of The Chi here: https://mycolumbuspower.com/4741997/wordonthestreet-say-it-aint-so-the-chi-ending/

About Power Ghost: The spinoff that had no right being anywhere as good as it was! Starring Michael Rainey Jr, he went from the most hated to the most beloved TV characters amongst the Black community. Learning from the errors of his way, this series is centered around him trying to escape the game for a normal life and reunite with his family. However, every attempt ends up botched and more bodies are left in the wake. Also starring Hip Hop and R&B legends Method Man and Mary J Blige, as well as talented cast such as Woody McClain, iconic child star Paige Hurd, Gianni Paolo, Alix Lapri, LaToya Tonodeo, Lovell Adams-Gray, LightskinKeisha, film legend Larenz Tate, and Daniel Bellamy. This series had us gluuuueeeddd! Streets are saying it might be a follow up. Number one on the list shouldn’t shock ya….

1. Power

This iconic series starring Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora, Naturi Naughton, Hip Hop legend 50 Cent, Rotimi, Lela Loren, and Shane Johnson. Ghost, like his son Tariq wanted out and wanted a new life but soon figured out it wasn’t that easy. Unfortunately for Ghost, he ended up in a box, at the hands of his own son. This series was so great that it lead to what like 5 or 6 spinoffs? All shows that were great and had ya hooked. Big ups to Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent!