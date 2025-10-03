Listen Live
50 Cent Trolls Diddy And Writes An Out Of Pocket Letter To The Judge

Troll season is amongst us, and you know 50 Cent is with all the shenanigans.

Published on October 3, 2025

Planet Hollywood Times Square Grand Opening
Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

Troll season is amongst us, and you know 50 Cent is with all the shenanigans.

The petty king has struck again on a familiar opp of his, Diddy. Before the sentencing, the NY rapper wrote a lengthy letter to the judge to sway him into keeping Puff in jail. Knowing 50 troll ways, he goes in depth with his long beef with Diddy and how he feared for his life on multiple occasions.

Starting off the letter saying, “I have had an ongoing dispute with Puffy for over 20 years. He is very dangerous. Multiple times I have feared for my life.”

The IG caption says it all if 50 has really feared for his life. He also makes it clear that the judge should not let him out to the general public, “I think you should consider the safety of the general public, your honor, before unleashing him upon them. There hasn’t been enough time for him to reform or make any adjustments, despite his trying to teach a class in there”.

The hate Mr.Petty has for Diddy needs to be studied.

As of today, the fallen Bad Boy mogul awaits his sentencing. He took the time to write a letter to the judge promising never to commit a crime again. More news to come as the story develops.

(We are sure that 50 will keep the internet updated as well.)

50 Cent Trolls Diddy And Writes An Out Of Pocket Letter To The Judge  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

