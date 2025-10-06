Listen Live
Ohio to Honor Toni Morrison with Yearlong Celebration in 2026

Published on October 6, 2025

USA-NOBEL-MORRISON
Source: DON EMMERT / Getty

Ohio is preparing to honor one of its most celebrated natives with a statewide tribute that will span an entire year and coincide with America’s 250th anniversary.

Beloved: Ohio Celebrates Toni Morrison” will launch on her birthday, February 18, 2026, in Columbus, and continue through February 18, 2027, ending in her hometown of Lorain. The statewide, yearlong initiative will spotlight Morrison’s life, her body of work, and the artists she continues to inspire.

MORE: Toni Morrison & Other Race-Related Books Requested To Be Banned By Virginia Beach School Board Member

The celebration, led by Ohio Humanities and Literary Cleveland, is part of the broader America250 commemoration, which honors the nation’s birthday.

Morrison, who passed away in 2019 at age 88, was the first Black woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Across 11 novels, including Beloved and The Bluest Eye, she captured the complexities of the Black American experience. Often through the lens of her home state, with both stories set in Cincinnati (Beloved) and Lorain (The Bluest Eye).

Author Toni Morrison speaks on Long Island in 1977

“This is our opportunity to celebrate the greatest artist in our state’s history,” said Matt Weinkam, executive director of Literary Cleveland.

Ohio Humanities Executive Director Rebecca Asmo said the project aims to deepen public connection to Morrison’s legacy ahead of her 100th birthday in 2031.

MORE: 11 HBCU Graduates Who Changed The World

“What you get is an opportunity to really look at American history and America’s struggle to become a more perfect union through the lens of Morrison’s literature,” Asmo said. “She was a staunch advocate for literature and art as an important part of a strong civic fabric and a strong democracy.”

Throughout 2026 and 2027, Ohioans can expect public readings, author talks, performances, film screenings, and writing contests across the state. Each city’s programming will highlight its local ties to Morrison’s legacy.

The interactive website ohiocelebratestonimorrison.org will feature program details, reading guides, podcasts, and a statewide calendar of events.


