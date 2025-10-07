Listen Live
News

President Trump Says Sean "Diddy" Combs Asked For A Pardon

President Trump Says Sean “Diddy” Combs Asked For A Pardon

During a quick blitz interview session from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump name-dropped Diddy aka "Puff Daddy."

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Speaks In The Oval Office

President Donald Trump said that Sean “Diddy” Combs has asked him for a pardon after recently being sentenced for over four years for his role in an interstate prostitution incident. President Trump fielded questions from the Oval Office earlier this week and referenced Diddy by his older nickname, “Puff Daddy.”

On Monday (October 6), President Trump took questions inside the Oval Office and was asked about a possible pardon for Jeffrey Epstein associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. In his response, Diddy got the mention.

“A lot of people have asked me for pardons,” Trump said in the media session. “I call him Puff Daddy, [he] has asked me for a pardon.”

The Supreme Court did not hear Maxwell’s appeal to challenge her sex trafficking conviction, leading to the question from the reporter.

Last Friday (October 3), Combs was sentenced to 50 months behind bars on two counts of interstate prostitution charges. His legal team had hoped for time served and a release for their client, who had the support of his family and industry friends pleading on his behalf for his freedom.

[h/t ABC News]

Photo: Getty

President Trump Says Sean “Diddy” Combs Asked For A Pardon  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt A Classroom

News

Columbus Mother Charged After 3-Year-Old Son Fatally Shot Himself

News

Resch’s Bakery Closing Livingston Avenue Shop, Moving to Gahanna

13 Items
Reality TV

Catfish Canceled By MTV After 9 Seasons, X Is Stunned

News

Cardi B Steps In For The Weeknd As 2025 Global Citizen Fest Headliner

2 Items
News

Gunna Confirms Joint Project With Offset Is In The Works

News

Sylvia Rhone Resigns As Epic Records Chair And CEO

News

Saucy Santana Carried Out Of Waffle House On Stretcher After Alleged Collapse

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close