Meylssa Ford Speculated To Have Left 'The Joe Budden Podcast'

Melyssa Ford was a prominent member of the main portion of The Joe Budden Podcast, but has been absent for several weeks now.

Published on October 7, 2025

"Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" Premiere - Arrivals

Meylssa Ford was a prominent member of the main portion of The Joe Budden Podcast, but has been absent for several weeks now, fueling fan speculation that she is no longer a part of the cast. Fans of Meylssa Ford took notice that the former video vixen and broadcaster changed the bio on one of her social media pages.

Ford changed the bio portion of her popular Instagram page to only reflect that she is the host of her growing podcast, Hot & Bothered with Meylssa Ford. This was a venture she began after joining Budden’s podcast.

Ford and Trevor “QueenzFlip” Robinson joined The Joe Budden Podcast, bringing in their huge audiences to one of the top entertainment broadcasts around. Ford’s video vixen past was certainly a point of focus, but she also has experience as a media host and is still a working actor.

There have been rumblings of a departure considering that Ford’s role on the podcast has shifted of late to bear the brunt of frequent dogpiling from her castmates, all of whom are men. The program devolved at times when focusing on Ford’s dating life while also making a mockery of issues that are dear to her as a woman.

Those instances were a foreshadowing for some, especially in the active JBTV community on X. With the addition of comedian and podcaster Mona aka Don’t Call Me White Girl also appeared to drive in the wedge between Ford and the podcast.

That said, with the hiring of Marc Lamont Hill last year, and fans seemingly more pleased with Mona as part of the cast, it could mean that Ford is simply moving on to focus on her ventures.

Still, there has not been an official statement from Meylssa Ford.

Photo: Getty

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

