Latto Seemingly Denies Shading Cardi B During Recent Performance

The internet has been buzzing about whether Latto was throwing shots at Cardi B during her recent performance overseas , but the Atlanta rapper says that’s not the case.

While performing her 2023 track “Put It On Da Floor” at the Force Festival in Yokohama, Japan, Latto ended the set by rapping the word “pussy” several times in a row.

Fans immediately began speculating that the moment was a subtle jab at Cardi B, especially given the recent drama between the two.

Back in September, leaked audio alleged to be Cardi B went viral, with the voice on the clip threatening Ice Spice’s team and mentioning Latto by name: “Y’all think I’m pussy ass Latto?” Cardi later addressed the situation directly, apologizing publicly to Latto on X and making it clear she had nothing but respect for her.

“I was ranting and hot at the moment but I f** with Latto HEAVY!! I respect everything about her including her team… this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag,”* Cardi wrote.

When an Instagram blog reposted the festival clip suggesting she was dissing Cardi, Latto shut the conversation down with a simple reply: “Well, no.”

Despite the rumors, Latto has publicly shown Cardi love.

She recently named Cardi B, along with Nicki Minaj, Lil’ Kim, and herself, on her “Mount Rushmore” of women in hip-hop.

She’s also said she’s open to rekindling with Nicki Minaj, signaling she’s focused on unity rather than fueling beefs.

