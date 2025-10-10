Listen Live
Sports

Ohio State Unveils Limited Edition Jeremiah Smith Bobblehead

Buckeye fans can now grab a limited edition Jeremiah Smith bobblehead celebrating Ohio State’s 2024 national title run.

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jeremiah Smith bobblehead
Source: Ohio State / Buckeyes

Ohio State fans can celebrate the Buckeyes’ national championship with a new collectible. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame released a limited-edition Jeremiah Smith bobblehead honoring the wide receiver’s breakout year.

Each bobblehead costs $40 plus an $8 flat-rate shipping fee. The figures are individually numbered to just 2,025 pieces. The design shows Smith mid-air, leaping for a catch in his scarlet No. 4 jersey. The pose highlights his freshman season, when he shattered several school records.

If you’d like to purchase one, click here.

At 6 feet 3 inches and 223 pounds, the Miami Gardens native dominated in 2024. He recorded 76 receptions, 1,315 yards, and 15 touchdowns. Smith surpassed Cris Carter’s freshman marks and helped Ohio State win its ninth national title. The Buckeyes outscored postseason opponents by a combined 145-75.

“This bobblehead will be a must-have for Buckeye fans,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the Hall of Fame. “This season was one of the most memorable in program history.”

The release follows other popular Buckeye bobbleheads, including Brutus Buckeye and Jack Sawyer editions. The collection ships immediately and is available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame’s online store.

Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 Schedule

Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor

All Ohio State Buckeyes Picked in the 2025 NFL Draft

Ohio State Unveils Limited Edition Jeremiah Smith Bobblehead  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt A Classroom

News

Resch’s Bakery Closing Livingston Avenue Shop, Moving to Gahanna

News

Columbus Mother Charged After 3-Year-Old Son Fatally Shot Himself

2 Items
News

Gunna Confirms Joint Project With Offset Is In The Works

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Announces New Music?

News

Cardi B Steps In For The Weeknd As 2025 Global Citizen Fest Headliner

News

Cardi Says Offset Won’t Sign Off On The Divorce Unless He Gets 1 Of Her Homes & His Taxes Paid Off

13 Items
Reality TV

Catfish Canceled By MTV After 9 Seasons, X Is Stunned

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close