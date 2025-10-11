Cardi B Calls BIA A ‘P***y’ For Conveniently Copping Preggo Pleas, Claims BIA Sabotaged Offset Marriage During Pregnancy With Blossom

Cardi B Calls BIA A 'P***y' For Backtracking After Losing Rap Beef
The girls are STILL fighting! Cardi B called BIA a “p***y” for copping pleas about beefing during her pregnancy now, but allegedly spreading cheating accusations to Offset’s friend when Bardi was “five months pregnant with Blossom last year.”
BIA pulled a J. Cole and waved the white flag as Cardi B’s never-ending feud with Nicki Minaj and rappers who backed up Barbie exploded again last week. While the embattled rap divas traded insults about each other’s parenting skills, the Boston rapper realized she’s not on that type of time. While promoting the Oct. 10 release of Bianca on Hot97, BIA denied dedicating her debut album to coming for Cardi.
She threw shade at Cardi’s (and Pardi’s) pen, but told Nessa she didn’t want to compete with Cardi unless they’re getting in the booth together. If you say so, sis!
“Why would I? I don’t care about anybody that much to get up and dedicate my life to like, ‘Oh, let me get at her.’ Like, no way, bro, that’s crazy,” the “Whole Lotta Money” mami said.
“It’s like a little beneath me because that was a year ago for me,” BIA added about continuing the feud after another diss by Cardi.”So now this album was coming out on Oct. 10 either way, whether she dissed me or not.”
On “Pretty & Petty,” Cardi didn’t hold back on “diarrhea BIA” about everything from her body to her relevance. Still, BIA said she charged it to the game rather than taking it personally.
“I was like, ‘Well, I’m glad she felt like she’d get that off.’ I knew it was coming because this is rap. I’m competitive so, like, I diss you, you diss me … It’s part of the game,” she explained.
BIA didn’t let up on the copycat claims about Really Her and Cardi B’s “Enough,” but she welcomed a creative challenge rather than continuing to beef with an expecting mother.
“I can go get on your a** again, but it’s like, girl, enjoy your pregnancy. My mother didn’t raise me to be dragging a pregnant lady. That’s out,” she continued.
BIA may have conveniently moved on, but Cardi pulled up to call her out for copping pleas. Check out Cardi B putting BIA on blast for messing with her marriage to Offset after the flip!
Cardi B Reenters The Chat, Drags BIA For Cowardly Comeback After Losing Their Beef: “You Can’t F**k With Me!”
In the latest chapter of Cardi B vs. everybody, Vibe reports she took to X (formerly Twitter) Spaces to set the record straight. The “Louder” star may claim she’s taking the high road, but Bardi is still ready to take it to hell.
“Last year, everybody was laughing, making fun, hyping b***hes up. Now that I’m talking my s**t, I’m a bully? Nah, I ain’t no f**king bully. I’m just not a p***sy!” Cardi claimed.
“It’s like b***h, I done told you before. You’re not interesting enough for me to look at you. You’re not creative, your music is boring, everything about you is boring. I don’t care nothing about you,” Cardi clapped back. “You wanted a rap beef and you lost. Every single time these b***hes be losing, they delete they f**king wack a** diss records. You can’t f**k with me. I’m a real artist, for real.”
Cardi Says Beefing With A Pregnant Woman Couldn’t Be “Beneath” BIA Because She Allegedly Messed With Her Marriage To Offset During Cardi’s Pregnancy With Blossom
Cardi also accused BIA of throwing rocks about cheating allegations after they squashed the beef, and now hiding her hands.
“This girl is going to tell a very popular producer, [who’s] cool with my ex, that I was cheating on him. I was like, ‘What?! Never, never, never!’ And it’s not Stefon [Diggs] because I have proof of when I started to Stefon,” Cardi explained.
The soon-to-be mom of four asked the producer directly and said he confirmed that BIA spread this rumor about an affair with a gang member. Cardi said this was a dead giveaway as BS because “hood n***as” and gang members excite people who “are not from the hood” like BIA. However, she says that’s not her type.
The “Bodega Baddie” also shut down BIA’s claims that she has too much home training to beef with a pregnant woman. The record-breaking rapper said BIA was “goingggg around saying I stepped outside of my marriage when I was five months pregnant with Blossom last year.” Is it “Oochie Wally” or “One Mic?”
Welp, it looks like Cardi is still very much the drama, and her memory is as long as her bundles when it’s time to fact-check.
Do you think the feud between Cardi B and BIA is really over or will one of the baddies spin the block on their beef again?
