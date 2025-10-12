WOTS Top 5: SuckerFreeSunday: New Songs To Check Out

It’s #WordOnTheStreet SuckaFree Sunday edition and every Sunday, we’re going to look at the top 5 hottest new tracks of the week. This week’s debut list kicks off at the #5 spot with an artist that’s been on fire, Tyler The Creator!

Source: Supreme / Supreme

5. Tyler The Creator “Sugar On My Tongue”

Tyler is a different breed and is in a class by his self. Dude is ahead of his time and is talent as hell. His style is like a mix between greats like Kanye, Kid Cudi, Lupe Fiasco, with a slap of The Weeknd. He’s been dropping nothing but bangers like even the recent records like “Ring, Ring, Ring,” “Like Him,” or “Sticky.” This “Sugar on My Tongue” jawn a have you in an entirely different zone.

Source: Israel Riqueros / Israel Riqueros

4. Karri ft. Kehlani “Go”

Another artist who’s been stepping up to the plate and jumping fire track after fire track is Kehlani. On this track, she’s the featured artist on Karri’s, “Go.” The ladies are definitely dominating the music scene right now. Big ups to both of these artist on this fire track. If you haven’t listened to it yet, I suggest you do that.

Source: Jimmy Fontaine / Jimmy Fontaine

3. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Shot Callin”



Love Music? Get more! Join the Power 107.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

For all my YN’s, your glorious king is clocking in at #3. This track is fire, like real fire and it would have gotten up even higher, but like I said…these ladies are just different right now.

Source: handout / Atlantic Records

2. Cardi B ft Kehlani “Safe”

She might be drama…but that doesn’t mean her music isn’t lit. Cardi B has had a helluva comeback year and this time she made the smart choice by tapping Kehlani for this record, “Safe.” This easily could have been #1, but this actress-turned-singer might just be on a generational run.

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

1. Coco Jones “On Sight”

Coco Jones is perhaps known first for her roles on Bel Air and Let it Shine. However, you’d have to be living under a rock to not see she’s become so much bigger than that. Arguably, the face of modern female R&B. This new track right here will blow you away at just how good it is. Whether you’re just trying to chill at home with a glass of wine, or you trying to party at the club. Despite being out for a few months already, this track right here is about to blow something serious within the near future, mark my words.