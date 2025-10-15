106 & Sports To Debut on BET!

“106 & Park” is back………………….well, sort of!

As the 25th Anniversary of the iconic music countdown series 106 & Park rolls around, BET has reimagined it’s original flare incorporating the combination of sports, culture and entertainment into one. Introducing, “106 & Sports” hosted by former NFL quarterback Cam Newton and host of Sports Illustrated “Laces First,” Ashley Nicole Moss.

Of course, the king himself had to have something to do with making this happen. “106 & Sports” is produced in partnership with BET Media Group and LeBron James’s The SpringHill Company. James and an accredited list of others will serve as co-executive producers for the show. They have stated that the vision of the series is “to become the definitive home for culturally-driven sports commentary.”

“106 & Sports” will differ from the show we all knew and loved in the early 2000’s. Cam and Ashley will deliver a vibrant blend of authentic athlete insights and unfiltered fan energy in a dynamic countdown format. Cam is eager to take the stage mentioning that “106 & Sports” will be a game-changer.

“This isn’t just a show about sports—it’s a show about the culture that makes the game,” Newton said. “When I think about 106 & Park, I remember how it was a voice for the culture. Now, we’re doing the same thing for sports. This is where you’ll get the real talk, the authentic insights, and the kind of conversations you won’t find anywhere else.

Ashley is a native New Yorker and no stranger to the weight this reimagining will carry. “I know how much this iconic brand means to so many people, including myself. To carry that legacy forward with 106 & Sports is an honor. My hope is for people to feel the same kind of connection with this show that they felt with 106 & Park.”

Is this going to be the return we didn’t know that we needed? We shall see, “106 & Sports” premieres tomorrow, October 15th at 10pm.

Source: BET