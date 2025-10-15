Jim Jones Addresses His Current Thoughts On Max B

Source: Bernard Beanz Smalls / Bernard Beanz Smalls,

Long before Max B was sentenced to 75 years in prison for murder and armed robbery, the wavy rapper was embroiled in a very public beef with fellow Harlemite Jim Jones. Wavy Crockett claimed credit for penning Cap’s breakthrough hit, “We Fly High.”

With Max B on the cusp of once again becoming a free man, Jim Jones opened up about his past drama with his once frenemy and whether or not they can be as cool as they once were before Jim Jones hit the charts with his biggest single to date. Though Max B recently revealed that he and Jim Jones had squashed their beef, Jones has remained mum on the topic until now.

Touching on the subject on a recent episode of Let’s Rap About It, Jones spoke about the situation with his co-hosts Maino, Fabolous and Dave East. While he’s not entirely over how things played out between the two men in the mid-2000s, he doesn’t harbor any ill will towards the “Wavy” rapper.

“I’m petty,” Jones admitted to Maino before further explaining his stance on the situation when Maino asked if he could get past their old drama. “No,” Jim bluntly stated. While Maino tried his damnedest to break down how grown men could get over an age-old beef that would benefit no one at the end of the day, Jim didn’t seem too keen on taking such advice and said, “I may forgive, I don’t forget. Even if I forgive, I’m not here to make anybody feel comfortable.”

Still trying to play peacemaker, Maino continued to explain how men can grow from certain situations and just appreciate the lessons learned through every battle. Jim countered, of course, and said, “Just because someone else figured they situation…don’t mean that everybody could be subjected to doing that… You don’t know how severe it may be to a person.”

Ultimately, Jim seemingly slammed the door on any public friendship with his old comrade. “I don’t give a f*ck about what nobody do. I’m not actively pursuing nothing but this money,” he said.

We guess this is why heads refer to Jim Jones as a “Teenior Citizen,” as he’s a 49-year-old man who’s still seemingly ruled by his personal emotions, desire for gratification, and dresses like a teenager (nothing really wrong with that last part though).

Then again, we don’t know exactly how things went down between the two behind the scenes and what might’ve been said or done to have Jim Jones feeling like there’s no coming back from the situation he and Max B were embroiled in for years. So the man could have some valid reasons as to why he has no interest in being buddy-buddy with Max B.

What do y’all think? Is Jim Jones still too much in his feelings? Should he let bygones be bygones or nah?

Check out Jim Jones address the Max B situation below, and let us know if you think Jim is being too petty about it in the comments section.

