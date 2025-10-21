WORDONTHESTREET: Underrated Legends Vol 1: T-Pain

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Monday and look, we’re looking at some all-time greats that don’t get discussed or appreciated as much as they should. In this first edition, we’re looking at one of a few icons that had the industry in the chokehold during the mid to late 2000’s. That man being none other than…the incorporable T-Pain

From being in love with strippers, to buying you a drank, to being with the bartender, looking for his shawty. T-Pain RAN music during the 2000’s decades. I don’t care what Usher says, fall back unc.

T-Pain has a stacked resume of accomplishments: Winning 6 Grammy Awards, 12 number-one hits, sold over 50 million singles, and winning 28 BMI Awards. T-Pain is also credited with popularizing auto-tune, something that is common even in today’s music. Hell, Pain isn’t limited as an artist, as he’s even dabbled in country and gospel music before.

T-Pain with Reach Media's Posted on the Corner host Incognito

Let’s look at some of these iconic Pain records that’s gonna make you glad you tapped in to MyColumbusPower.com…coz listen dawg. No like, literally listen to these classics featuring the likes of Yung Joc, Luda, Weezy F Baby, Akon, and countless other legends.

T-PAIN FEATURING YUNG JOC- BUY YOU A DRANK

T-PAIN FEATURING LUDACRIS- CHOPPED N SKREWED

T- PAIN FEATURING LIL WAYNE- CAN’T BELIEVE IT

T- PAIN FEATURING AKON- BARTENDER

T- PAIN FEATURING R KELLY, PIMP C, TOO $HORT, ETC- IN LUV WIT A STRI**ER

T- PAIN I’M SPRUNG

and those are only a handful of classic T- Pain records. We can’t forget that Pain is the KING of features, change my mind. Here’s a few of his features that featured the likes of Baby Bash, Plies, Bow Wow, Kanye West, and more.

RICK ROSS FEATURING T- PAIN – THE BOSS

KANYE WEST FEATURING T- PAIN – GOOD LIFE

BOW WOW FEATURING T- PAIN – OUTTA MY SYSTEM

PLIES FEATURING T- PAIN – SHAWTY

LIL WAYNE FEATURING T- PAIN – GOT MONEY

CHRIS BROWN FEATURING T- PAIN – KISS KISS

JAMIE FOXX FEATURING T- PAIN – BLAME IT (ON THE ALCOHOL)

E40 FEATURING T- PAIN – U AND DAT

and some classic Pain records and features that were forgotten by some but were absolute bangers in their time.

T- PAIN FEATURING CHRIS BROWN- FREEZE

2 PISTOLS FEATURING T- PAIN , TAY DIZM- SHE GOT IT

LIL MAMA FEATURING T- PAIN AND CHRIS BROWN- SHAWTY GET LOOSE

LUDACRIS FEATURING T- PAIN – ONE MORE DRINK

E40 FEATURING T- PAIN – GIVE HER THE KEYS

T- Pain’s legacy can’t be understated, when you’re talking greatest ever…you better add that man to the conversation.