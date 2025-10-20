Text to Win "Skate & Treat" Tickets!
JOY 106.3 wants to give you first dibs on the Fall Party of the year!
Text “SKATE” to 60796 for your chance to win tickets to our “Skate & Treat” Harvest Party – Thursday, October 30th!
For more information on the event and to purchase additional tickets, click here!
Text to Win “Skate & Treat” Tickets! was originally published on joycolumbus.com
