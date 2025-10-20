Listen Live
Events

Text to Win "Skate & Treat" Tickets!

Text to Win “Skate & Treat” Tickets!

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

JOY Skate and Treat Text to Win
Source: R1 Digital / radio one columbus

JOY 106.3 wants to give you first dibs on the Fall Party of the year!

Text “SKATE” to 60796 for your chance to win tickets to our “Skate & Treat” Harvest Party – Thursday, October 30th!

For more information on the event and to purchase additional tickets, click here!


Text to Win “Skate & Treat” Tickets!  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
10 Items
Entertainment

Doechii: 10 Sexy Photos That Broke the Internet

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt A Classroom

UFL Championship: Michigan Panthers v DC Defenders
Sports

United Football League Announces New Markets & Team Rebrands

Delicious homemade chicken and black bean street tacos with corn, red onion, cilantro, and cotija cheese on a wooden cutting board, viewed from directly above
8 Items
Food & Drink

National Taco Day: 8 Spots in Cbus for The Best Tacos

News

Ohio to Honor Toni Morrison with Yearlong Celebration in 2026

News

Resch’s Bakery Closing Livingston Avenue Shop, Moving to Gahanna

Local

Allen Iverson Reveals He Quit Drinking Alcohol Six Months Ago

25 Items
Music

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close