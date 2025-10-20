Source: R1 Digital / radio one columbus

JOY 106.3 wants to give you first dibs on the Fall Party of the year!

Text “SKATE” to 60796 for your chance to win tickets to our “Skate & Treat” Harvest Party – Thursday, October 30th!

For more information on the event and to purchase additional tickets, click here!





Text to Win “Skate & Treat” Tickets! was originally published on joycolumbus.com