Gamblin’ A Fool: Shaquille O’Neal Shakes His Head At NBA Players That Got Arrested

Gamblin' A Fool: Shaq Reacts To NBA Player Arrests

Shaquille O'Neal isn’t happy with players and coaches involved in the gambling scandal.

Published on October 24, 2025

Icy Hot & The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation Launch Latest Comebaq Court, In Partnership With Boys & Girls Club Of Northeast Texas
Source: Rick Kern / Getty

News broke yesterday (Oct. 23rd) that Chauncey Billups, Damon Jones, and Terry Rozier were arrested for allegedly participating in sports gambling. It could have also opened the door to rigged schemes that alter stats and even affect who wins or loses.

During an episode of “Inside The NBA”, Shaq let the alleged gambling participants have it, “There’s an old saying in the hood, all money ain’t good money. So if you’re making $9 million and you’re dealing a certain thing, like how much more do you need? Especially if you know you can get caught, you can do jail time. Lose your career, put a bad image on yourself or your family. Or on the NBA”

The NBA legend also kept it 100 and admitted he’s not perfect himself but expected more from his friends actively in the league. Also adding the embarrassment that all of their families may feel, “I’m ashamed that those guys would put their families and their careers in jeopardy.”

On the other hand, Gilbert Arenas went on full troll mode, hearing the news about some of the players taken to custody for gambling. Posting a photo online with a brown paper bag with “Informant Lunch” written on it.

Since the news, Chauncey Billups was released on bail. More news to come as the story develops.

