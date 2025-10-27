Snoop Dogg Pops Out For No Limit In Surprise Verzuz Moment

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

As if No Limit Records wasn’t already stacked in their VERZUZ battle with Cash Money at ComplexCon, leave it up to Snoop Dogg to add more fuel to the flames.

During the highly anticipated matchup between the NOLA rap powerhouses over the weekend, the West Coast rap OG popped out as only he could. With his iconic flow, Uncle Snoop slid through his verse on the C-Murda classic, “Down 4 My N*ggaz.”

Snoop’s career received a major boost after signing with No Limit following his departure from Death Row Records in the late 90s. His first album with “Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told“, would become the second best-selling album in his career, behind only his 1993 debut, “Doggystyle“. Snoop’s pop-out was a welcome surprise from No Limit, which was already stacked with performances from Master P, Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, and more. Cash Money also came with their heavy hitters, including Juvenile, B.G., Birdman, and Mannie Fresh.

While both labels came with heat, many fans saw Snoop’s performance as the turning point in the battle, and many fans on social media declared No Limit as the “winner” of the rap war. “Snoop Dogg coming out for ‘Down For My N’s’ was a top-tier moment,” one commented on X. “His tone in his performance sounded harder than his tone on the actual song. That sealed the deal!”

Another commented, “Snoop Dogg pulled up for No Limit and shut the whole Verzuz down! West Coast energy unmatched.”

