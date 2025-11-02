WordOnTheStreet Underrated Legends Vol 3: Bow Wow

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Wednesday and look, we’re looking at some all-time greats that don’t get discussed or appreciated as much as they should. Let’s start with this. Power 1075 is Columbus’ Hottest (and pioneer station for) Hip Hop and R&B right? How can we pay tribute to underrated greats, without paying homage to the first major solo rapper from the city? That’s right, I’m talking about the prince of the O-Town, Mr. 106 himself, Shad “(Lil) Bow Wow” Moss.

Bow Wow paid the way and created an avenue for an entire generation of up-and-coming artist to walk on. Before there was a EKT40, a MG Sleepy, a IOU TA, a Kvng Shad, a Y-KAY, a LilTae2, a Shootemup, or any of these talented artist and beyond, that was one young artist making the city proud…there was one Bow Wow. Bow has had a legendary career in every field he’s worked in. Let’s talk about it!

Bow Wow has been a featured actor in countless classic movies. Movies like Like Mike, Lottery Ticket, Roll Bounce, Tyler Perry’s Madea Big Happy Family (The Movie), Johnson’s Family Vacation, Fast and Furious, among other iconic films; as well as a laundry list of tv shows.

Bow also hosted 106 and Park during the classic countdown show’s latter years. 106 being a show he helped put on the map as just a small kid from Reynoldsburg.

Bow would infamously receive the nickname, “Mr. 106” due to having the most #1 videos on the countdown.

Bow was just a small kid when he was discovered by Hip Hop legend Snoop Dogg and would be played on the radio for the first time ever by current Magic 955 on air talent, and Power 1075 legend Sean Anthony, right here on Power 1075. Bow made the most of his opportunity by putting out banger after banger. Back in the day, all the girls had a crush on him and all the guys looked up to him. Bow was that dude in the 2000’s and a lot of time, people forget just how impactful he was. Let’s look at some iconic records from the game changing, Columbus pioneer, television and film icon, and Hip Hop legend Bow Wow.

LIL BOW WOW FT. SNOOP DOGG – BOW WOW (THAT’S MY NAME)

B/O – GIRLFRIEND

BOW WOW FT. T-PAIN – OUTTA MY SYSTEM

BOW WOW FT. CIARA- LIKE YOU

BOW WOW – I’M A FLIRT (ORIGINAL VERSION)

B/O – HEY BABY (JUMP OFF)

LIL BOW WOW FT. J-KWON, JERMAINE DUPRI -FRESH AZ I’M IZ

BOW WOW FT. OMARION- LET ME HOLD YOU

BOW WOW FT. JOHNTá AUSTIN – YOU CAN GET IT ALL

LIL BOW WOW FT. XSCAPE – BOUNCE WITH ME

BOW WOW FT. CHRIS BROWN – AIN’T THINKIN’ BOUT YOU

BOW WOW FT. SOULJA BOY TELL EM’ – MARCO POLO

BOW WOW FT. CHRIS BROWN – SHORTIE LIKE MINE

BOW WOW – ROC THE MIC

BOW WOW FT. CHRIS BROWN – USE ME (NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET)

If you hear some fool yell “name one Bow Wow hit.” Point the our milk needing, hating lil homie right to this article. Bow WAS the soundtrack for our childhood in the 2000’s. Those are just some of his bangers, he had quite a bit of records with him as a featured artist that changed the game as well.

DEM FRANCHIZE BOYZ FT. BOW WOW, JEREMAINE DUPRI, DA BRAT – I THINK THEY LIKE ME

B5 FT. BOW WOW- HYDROLICS (Remember when this jawn was performed on Cartoon Network back in the day?)

TIFFANY EVANS FT. BOW WOW- I’M GROWN (Another underrated classic from them 106 and Park days!)

BONE THUGZ-N- HARMONY FT. BOW WOW, MARIAH CAREY – LIL LOVE

Bow Wow wouldn’t stop at music, acting, and host. Bow would also try his hand as an executive producer on Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.