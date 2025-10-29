Listen Live
The Trill OG Speaks Bun B Speaks on Hip-Hop, Love & Legacy

Published on October 29, 2025

Houston rap legend Bun B joined DJ Misses and Incognito for a candid conversation, dropping gems on his celebrated career, enduring marriage, and the state of hip-hop. The UGK icon brought his signature wisdom and authenticity, offering a real look into his life and legacy.

Bun B reflected on his journey in the music industry, speaking about the evolution of his sound and the importance of staying true to his roots while adapting to the ever-changing landscape of hip-hop. He shared insights into his creative process, emphasizing the hard work and dedication required to maintain longevity in the game. For Bun B, it’s all about respecting the craft and the culture that built him.


Bun B opened up about his long-standing marriage to his wife, Queenie. He discussed the keys to their strong partnership, highlighting communication, mutual respect, and friendship as the foundation. In a world where celebrity relationships often face public scrutiny, Bun’s perspective on love and commitment was a powerful reminder of the importance of having a solid support system behind the scenes.

Bun B also shared his thoughts on the current generation of artists and the direction of hip-hop. He praised the innovation and energy of new talent but also stressed the need for artists to understand the history and business of music. His advice to up-and-coming rappers was clear: educate yourself, build a strong team, and never lose sight of your unique voice.

