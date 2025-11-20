Where to Get Food Help in Central Ohio

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty As the federal shutdown continues and food aid remains uncertain as the holidays arrive, families across Columbus are looking for ways to stretch their groceries and access community support. Several local food pantries and meal programs are stepping up to meet the need. Please note: some locations may be zip code specific or require registration. Check requirements before going. RELATED: Ohio Commits $25 Million to Support SNAP Recipients

Broad Street Food Pantry

760 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43205

Hours: Monday–Friday, 8:30–10:30 a.m.

Drive-through service is available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, with in-person shopping on Wednesdays. The pantry provides a variety of fresh and shelf-stable items to residents across Franklin County.

Lutheran Social Services Food Pantry – Champion Avenue Branch

1460 S. Champion Ave., Columbus, OH 43206

Hours: Monday, 4–6 p.m.; Tuesday–Thursday, 1–4 p.m.; Friday, 12–2 p.m.

This site offers both produce and walk-in options. Identification and proof of address are typically requested.

Gladden Community House and Food Pantry

318 S. Glenwood Ave., Columbus, OH 43223

Serves the Hilltop community through an emergency food pantry and hot meals program. Assistance is available for residents in ZIP codes 43222, 43223, and 43215.