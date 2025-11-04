Listen Live
No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Dead at 51 After Brain Aneurysm

Published on November 4, 2025

Master P And The No Limit Soldiers Reunion - Huntsville, AL
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of Louisiana rapper Young Bleed, who passed away this past Saturday, Nov. 1, after suffering a brain aneurysm in Las Vegas.

His death came just days after he appeared at the viral Verzuz battle between No Limit Records and Cash Money Records, a reunion that celebrated two influential southern rap dynasties.

The rapper’s death, real name Glenn Clifton Jr., was confirmed by his son Ty’Gee Ramon on Instagram on Monday evening, confirming the news.

“My dad was 51 years old when this happened to him,” Ramon said. “My dad was never in and out of the hospital… This something you can’t prepare for.”

The emotional clip also offered clarification as misinformation began spreading online regarding the circumstances of the rapper’s death.

According to Ramon, a health emergency occurred shortly after the Verzuz afterparty. Ramon stated that though his father had managed mild high blood pressure, but did not have any major ongoing medical issues.

According to Complex, Young Bleed was rushed to the hospital and placed in the ICU. The aneurysm was caused by internal bleeding.

Young Bleed was born and raised in Louisiana, and made his solo debut in 1998 and remained active in the music industry until the release of his latest album in 2020. He got his start with No Limit Records in the ’90s and gained notoriety for his C-Loc collaboration “How Ya Do Dat,” remixed by Master P and later signed with P.

