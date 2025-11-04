Listen Live
GloRilla Surprises Her Dad With a New Jaguar at His Retirement Party

Published on November 4, 2025

2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Some moments just hit different — and this one might be GloRilla’s most heart-warming flex yet.

Over the weekend, the Memphis rapper surprised her father with a brand-new Jaguar at his retirement party after nearly 30 years of working for the U.S. Post Office.

The video quickly made its way around social media, showing the rapper’s dad completely speechless as friends and family erupted into cheers.

You can see the pride in GloRilla’s face as she hands him the keys — no flashy stage lights, no cameras in her face, just pure love and gratitude.

For GloRilla, this moment was bigger than any hit record or sold-out show. It was a full-circle moment for the woman who came from Memphis’ Northside and made her way to the top of the rap game with tracks like F.N.F. (Let’s Go) and Tomorrow 2.

While her music celebrates confidence and independence, this moment showed a softer side — one rooted in family, humility, and appreciation for the people who paved the way.

Fans flooded the comments calling it “the sweetest flex of 2025” and praising GloRilla for staying grounded despite her fame.

Many noted how refreshing it is to see artists giving back to their parents in such a meaningful way — a reminder that success means little if you forget who helped you get there.

From the post office grind to the big-screen shine, this moment proves that GloRilla isn’t just a star — she’s a daughter making her father proud in the most unforgettable way possible.

