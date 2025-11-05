Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Tasha K is on Posted on The Corner, and ready to Unwine delivering her signature unfiltered commentary on the hottest topics in pop culture, leaving no stone unturned. From viral Halloween costumes to celebrity lawsuits, Tasha keeps it real for her audience.

Kicking things off, Tasha addresses the online uproar over her Chrisean Rock-inspired Halloween costume. Complete with fake chains, a marker-drawn tattoo, and a baby doll, Tasha's look had the internet buzzing. While some praised her creativity, others criticized her for including the baby in the costume. Tasha, however, stands by her choice, calling it a playful nod to Chrisean's public persona.



Tasha also breaks down the alleged leaked photo of P. Diddy behind bars. She speculates that correctional officers, struggling financially during the government shutdown, may have sold the photo to TMZ. Tasha also touches on rumors of Diddy's altercations in jail, adding her own humorous take on the situation.

Tasha also weighs in on J.D. Vance, his wife Usha, and Erica Kirk. She humorously critiques the online drama surrounding their interactions, adding her own spicy commentary about social climbing and political optics.

Check out the full Unwine with Taska K below!

Unwine with Tasha K: Viral Halloween Costumes, Courtroom Drama & More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com