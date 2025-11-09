Listen Live
POWER 107 AND DRIVE: TOP 10 TRACKS ONLINE! Powered by #WOTS

From Sucka Free's Top 5, to now 107 and Drive's Top 10. On this rebranded series, we countdown the top 10 new tracks of the week.

Published on November 9, 2025

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and I made the decision to go full 106 and Park tribute, by rebranding this to 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online. With this countdown, we look at the top 5 new tracks handpicked by the ‘Yung OG‘ of the 614. Any song that’s been on the radio for at least 3 months will lose eligibility. Some artist like NLE Choppa NLE The Great debut on the countdown, after having the world buzzing from his new record, “KO.” While some artist return, like Cardi B with “Errtime.” What track will land #1? Scroll down to find out.

'The Wash' Premiere Photos
Source: Courtesy / Warner Records

On this list, I look at the hottest new tracks this week. Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks may go. This once again, in tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park.

Here’s this week’s list:

NBA Youngboy mugshot
Source: Baton Rouge PD / NBA Youngboy

10. NBA YOUNGBOY- SHOT CALLIN

9. PLAYBOI CARTI FT KENDRICK LAMAR- BACKDOOR

8. JUSTIN BIEBER- YUKON (UP) REMIX

7. NLE CHOPPA/NLE The Great- KO

6. JOE KEITH- EYES ON US

5. CARDI B- ERR TIME

4. G HERBO- IT DEPENDS

3. LOE SHIMMY- 3AM

2. CHRIS BROWN FT BRYSON TILLER, USHER- IT DEPENDS (REMIX)

1. NBA YOUNGBOY & MELLOW RACKZ – WHAT YOU IS

Disagree with this list or feel like something is left off? Let your voice be heard on social

