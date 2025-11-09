WordOnTheStreet: It’s The Battle of the OG-YN’s! NLE vs NBA

Source:

Their music career’s started nearly a decade ago as YN’s…but now they’ve become young OG’s. It’s #WordOnTheStreet Sunday and the two biggest Gen Z born artist seems to be set for a full collusion course. NLE Choppa NLE The Great has declared war on NBA YoungBoy.

In this latest Rap beef, NLE claiming that YB is poising the youth and the reason why guys of our generation thinks it’s OK to beat up females. NLE did express that those sentiments in the latter portion of that statement didn’t directly reflect YB’s own values.

Recently, NLE dropped his new record, “KO.” This record premiered at the #7 spot on the WOTS: Power 107 & Drive Countdown list. In the video, NLE addresses his concerns about YB. He also pays tribute to another of all-time greats, including Tupac Shukar, Muhammed Ali, and Michael Jackson.

You can check out the video below:

As of this writing, NBA YoungBoy has yet to respond…but NLE would follow up with a freestyle titled “Media Day” to further his expound on his frustrations.

Both of these men have had very successful careers. NLE kicking his career off as just a high school teenager with the Shotta Flow vibes, before moving towards a “Mature Rap” vibe with the “Sl*t Me Out” records in the more recent years.

NLE has remained humble for his opportunities in the industry and has matured a lot since those Shotta Flow days. Despite the mostly unwarranted hate he may receive, he’s talented as hell and isn’t afraid to be different. In this current phase, NLE seems to be going for more of a spiritually awoken journey.

As for YoungBoy, he started his career a little over a decade ago as a teenager and has been going since. Like NLE above, YB has matured a great deal and he’s currently taking over the radio charts and running his MASA tour.

YoungBoy currently has one of the hottest records on the airplay charts right now with “What It Is.” The record premiered at #1 on the all-new WOTS: Power 107 & Drive Countdown list. YB is considered right now, the Face of today’s Hip Hop music, a role previously held by legends like Drake, Lil Wayne, Eminem, Tupac, and Biggie before him.

Are NLE’s claims valid? Will YoungBoy respond? Sound off on social media using #WOTS