POWER It Forward! Get $100, Give $100

Source: Creative Services / radio one columbus

This Thanksgiving season Power 107.5 is helping you Power It Forward!

Each weekday, we’re hooking you up with a $100 gift card to help you pay for your Thanksgiving dinner PLUS another $100 gift card for you to POWER It Forward to a family you know that could use a little extra help.

How to Win:



Tap in with Power 107.5.

When you hear the “Power Gobbler” sounder – be Caller #7 at 614-821-1075 and you win!

The “Power Gobbler” could play anytime with The Morning Hustle, The Midday Kickback, Posted on the Corner, or L3 @ Nights.

Keep it locked all week on Power whether on air, online or on the Power App – listen for the Gobbler and get ready to Power It Forward this Thanksgiving!



