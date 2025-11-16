POWER 107 AND DRIVE: TOP 10 TRACKS ONLINE! WEEK TWO 11/16/25

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and this is week two of the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online. With this countdown, we look at the top 10 new tracks handpicked by the ‘Yung OG‘ of the 614. Any song that’s been on the radio for at least 3 months will lose eligibility. Was NBA YoungBoy knocked off the #1 spot in shocking fashion by a controversial record? Find out what song had so much buzz that it took YB out the top spot. Also, hella new records on the countdown. What track will land #1? Scroll down to find out. Also, new segments on the list include, 2 golden classic records and a brand new record.

Source: R1 Weso / R1 Weso

On this list, I look at the hottest new tracks this week. Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks may go. This once again, in tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, let’s focus on the track that hits the top.

Source: Jimmy Fontaine / Jimmy Fontaine

Here’s this week’s list:

10: KING ISO FT E-40 – CRASH OUT

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: WALE FT ODEAL – CITY ON FIRE

9. T- PAIN -CLUB HUSBAND

8. TYLER THE CREATOR – MOTHER

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : JADAKISS – WHY?

7. CARDI B FT YOUNG JEEZY AND LATTO – ERR TIME (REMIX)

6. DEE MULA – BLOW MY HIGH

5. LIL BABY – PLENTY

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : NELLY FT PAUL WALL, ALI, GIPP – GRILLZ

4. LOE SHIMMY- 3AM

3. CHRIS BROWN FT BRYSON TILLER, USHER- IT DEPENDS (REMIX)

2. NBA YOUNGBOY & MELLOW RACKZ – WHAT YOU IS

1. NLE CHOPPA/NLE The Great- KO

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track was left off? Let your voice be heard on social, as every single track counts.