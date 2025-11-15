Listen Live
Drake Gets Pissy About Old Rumor Involving T.I. Associate

The Canadian rapper is clearing up a longstanding rumor that he was urinated on by an associate of rapper T.I.

Published on November 15, 2025

Drake seems to be in his “clearing the air” era these days as the pissed off rapper is setting the record straight on one of the more interesting body-fluid-fueled rumors about him.

"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Source: Mike Marsland/WireImage / Mike Marsland/WireImage

On Saturday, Instagram user @welovehiphopnetwork, shared a mostly positive Drake video, but the God’s Plan” rapper took issue with someone bringing up a longstanding rumor that he’d been allegedly urinated on by someone associated with T.I.

“Nuh man never pissed on me in life that story was for the net cause mans don’t have shit to say to get their interviews watched,” Drake wrot in the comments.

This rumor had been seemingly substantiated by the “Kang of the South”, who referred to the incident on his track “We Did It Big” from his 2020 release L.I.B.R.A..

“So drunk in L.A., end up pissin’ on Drake, shit /F*ck it, that’s still my brother,” T.I. raps on the track.

Though TIP threw fire on the flame, it was Meek Mill who first introduced the rumored messy moment during his rap beef with Drake back in 2015.

“let Tip’s homie piss on [him] in a movie theater,” Meek rapped.

Though Drake and Meek later buried the hatchet, Meek’s lyrics birthed that rumor into the music canon and it’s been a whispered slight on the Canadian rapper ever since. The only rumor to gain more traction than this weird one has been that Drake was slapped by Diddy while partying. He’s never denied that one, however.

Nonetheless, Drake has clearly found his voice following his year of battling Kendrick Lamar on wax. From filing a lawsuit for defamation to accusing his one-time friends of switching up on him, “The Boy” is not leaving any room for speculation on his name. His fans are hoping he keeps the same energy on his forthcoming album The Iceman, which he’s teased throughout the year but has yet to set an exact release date for.

