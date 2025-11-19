Black Celebrities Born In November
Hello November!
It’s that season when many are beginning to reflect back on the year—recapping achievements, progress made, and setting new goals for the future. For celebrities with birthdays this month, it’s also a time to celebrate another lap around the sun!
From icons who have been inspiring us for years, to rising stars on the come up, each of these examples of black excellence are worth highlighting. Beyond the big screen, concert stages, and arenas, these are culture-shapers, advocates for change, and voices for the underrepresented—whether they’ve broken records, won awards, or used their platform for social change.
These individuals have enriched our lives in more ways than a few, so it’s time for us to wish a very happy birthday to the Scorpio and Sagittarius crew!
Scorpios born in November are intense, passionate, and deeply intuitive. They have a magnetic presence and an air of mystery that draws people toward them. Known for their emotional depth, Scorpios are fiercely loyal to those they care about and are not afraid to confront challenges head-on. Their determination and resourcefulness make them natural problem-solvers, but their intensity can sometimes lead to a tendency to be secretive or overly protective. Scorpios are also highly perceptive, often picking up on emotions and motives that others might miss, which makes them both empathetic and strategic in their interactions.
Sagittarius individuals born in November are known for their adventurous spirit and boundless optimism. They are natural explorers, always seeking new experiences and knowledge, which makes them incredibly curious and open-minded. Their fiery energy is contagious, and they often inspire those around them with their enthusiasm and zest for life. However, their love for freedom and independence can sometimes make them appear restless or commitment-averse. Sagittarians are also known for their honesty, often speaking their minds with refreshing candor, though this can occasionally come across as bluntness.
Nelly Was Born on November 2nd
Ella Mai Was Born on November 3rd
Colin Kaepernick was Born on November 3
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Was Born on November 4th
Odell Beckham Jr. Was Born on November 5th
(The Late) Ike Turner Was Born on November 5th
Lamar Odom Was Born on November 6th
Thandie Newton Was Born on November 6th
Algee Smith Was Born on November 7th
SZA Was Born on November 8th
Sisquo Was Born on November 9th
Scarface Was Born on November 9th
Cory Hardrict Was Born on November 9th
Tracy Morgan Was Born on November 10th
Eve Was Born on November 10th
Michael Jai White Was Born on November 10th
Victor Cruz Was Born on November 11th
Russell Westbrook Was Born on November 12th
Omarion Was Born on November 12th
Tevin Campbell Was Born on November 12th
Whoopi Goldberg Was Born on November 13th
Metta World Peace Was Born on November 13th
Boosie Was Born on November 14th
Rev Run Was Born on November 14th
E-40 Was Born on November 15th
Winston Duke Was Born on November 15th
Lisa Bonet Was Born on November 16th
RuPaul Was Born on November 17th
Ronnie DeVoe Was Born on November 17th
David Ortiz Was Born on November 18th
Mike Epps Was Born on November 18th
Fabolous Was Born on November 18th
Damon Wayans Jr. Was Born on November 18th
Allyson Felix Was Born on November 18th
Tyga Was Born on November 19th
Vashawn Mitchell Was Born on November 19th
Future Was Born on November 20th
Michael Strahan Was Born on November 21st
Robin Roberts Was Born on November 23rd
Jaleel White Was Born on November 27th
Robin Givens Was Born on November 27th
Trey Songz Was Born on November 28th
Bryshere Gray Was Born on November 28th
Michael Blackson Was Born on November 28th
Russell Wilson Was Born on November 29th
Chadwick Boseman Was Born on November 29th
The Game Was Born on November 29th
Don Cheadle Was Born on November 29th
