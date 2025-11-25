Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Questions Donald Trump’s Mental Capacity

Getty Images / Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez / Donald Trump

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is just like everyone else, wondering what in the world is up with Donald Trump’s mental state.

AOC blasted the current occupant in the White House after he continually lied and called for six Democrats, Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Reps. Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan, New Hampshire Rep. Maggie Goodlander, and Colorado Rep. Jason Crow are facing the death penalty and are being accused of being traitors on Truth Social after they dropped a video reminding them not to follow illegal or unconstitutional orders.

“To be honest, the president’s remarks are, I think, indicate a level of instability, ” AOC said while speaking with reporters.

She continued, “It’s not just shocking, it’s not just offensive, it’s bizarre, it is erratic, it’s volatile. And I think it indicates a mental state that we should all be questioning right now, whether that’s emotional, mental, what have you.”

“It is not normal to make these accusations, it is not normal to invoke these kinds of threats of violence. And it’s also not normal to also dramatically misquote, as Karoline Leavitt was doing, what these members of Congress said.”

“They made a very clear message to U.S. service members, which is that you do not have to obey an illegal order.”

“And I think that’s an important message to reiterate, because this administration seems to be increasingly trying to go down that path.”

Where is the lie?

Donald Trump Is Surrounded By Loyalists Who Don’t Question Him

Unlike his first term, when there were people bold enough to tell Trump no, this time around, he’s surrounded by loyal sycophants willing to do his bidding and enact ridiculous things that come to mind.

For example, to prove his undying loyalty, our current DEI hire of a Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, is hinting at looking into investigating those who participated in the video.

Hegseth is currently focusing on Mark Kelly, after the highly decorated veteran shared a photo of medals, accusing Kelly of showing his medals out of order, and that he will get an “uniform inspection” when he’s recalled to active duty.

Apparently, Hegseth doesn’t understand how cameras work.

We can’t wait to see this latest nonsense from Trump and his administration epically backfire.

