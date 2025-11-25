Does Donald Trump Approve?: Erika Kirk Reveals Turning Point Will Support JD Vance’s Potential 2028 Presidential Run

Pool / Erika Kirk / JD Vance

Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA are all in on a JD Vance presidency.

Speaking with Megyn Kelly, Charlie Kirk’s widow was asked by the conservative podcaster about backing a JD Vance presidential ticket, and her answer shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention.

Kirk told Kelly, “It’s in the works. This was a thing my husband was very direct about. One of the last few conversations we had was how intentional he was for supporting JD in 2028.”

Turning Point USA is a conservative student advocacy group that was instrumental in helping Trump win the 2024 election by bolstering the youth turnout. The organization’s founder was assassinated while at a “Prove Me Wrong” campus event in Utah in September.

During the interview, at Kelly’s Glendale, Arizona, tour stop, the current CEO of Turning Point USA confirmed her unwavering support for the Vances. Both the Vice President and his wife accompanied the body of Charlie Kirk aboard Air Force II, with Vance even helping with carrying the casket across the tarmac in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Is There Something Weird Going On Between Erika Kirk & JD Vance?

Speaking on the support she has received from Vance since her husband’s death, Kirk said it “has been a blessing” and that the VP and his wife, Usha, have shown her “genuine love.”

All of this is interesting because Kirk and Vance’s relationship has been put under a microscope following what social media deemed as a very awkward embrace between the “two friends” with Kirk touching the back of the married VP’s head while at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi honoring Charlie Kirk back in October.

When introducing Vance to the crowd, Kirk said, “No one will ever replace my husband, no, but I do see some similarities between my husband and JD,” which had folks on social media saying, “What?”

Kelly asked Kirk about that exact moment, and she downplayed it as an embrace between them out of mutual respect while explaining the head touching.

“They just played the emotional video. I’m walking over, he’s walking over. I’m starting to cry,” Kirk told Kelly.

“And I say, ‘God bless you,’ and I touch the back of his head. Anyone who I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, ‘God bless you.'”

“That’s just me,” Kirk continued.

“If you want to take that out of context, go right ahead. Again, that to me shows that you need a hug.”

Interesting.

Does Donald Trump Approve of Erika Kirk Supporting JD Vance for President?

Then there’s also the small matter of the talk of Trump running for a third term, which is unconstitutional, but according to Steve Bannon, it’s something he and his team are actively working on, and Trump has been teasing that he will run again with the release of “Trump 2028.

Despite being a loyal lapdog, Trump hasn’t even thought about giving Vance his blessing to replace and keep the MAGA movement going.

Welp.

Then, some have noticed that Vance’s wife, Usha, whom he wished was Christian, was spotted no longer wearing her wedding ring, only adding more fuel to Vance/Kirk rumors.

We are very intrigued to see how this entire situation plays out.

You can see more reactions below.