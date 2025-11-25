Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Who Is Monaleo? Rapper Scores First Billboard Hit as “Baller” Debuts at #98

Monaleo has officially entered her breakout era.

The Houston rapper just earned her first Billboard Hot 100 placement as “Baller,” her all-star collab with Summer Walker, GloRilla, and Sexyy Red, debuts at #98 — marking a major milestone in her rise from viral newcomer to national name.

But who is Monaleo, and why has she suddenly become one of the most talked-about voices in rap?









Born and raised on Houston’s north side, Monaleo burst onto the scene with her 2021 breakout hit “Beating Down Yo Block.”

The track introduced her signature mix of confidence, humor, and emotional transparency.

What made her stand out early was her ability to be raw without being gimmicky — she rapped real life, not an image.

Love Power 107.5? Get more! Join the Power 107.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.



Her sound pulls from Houston tradition — heavy bass, chopped-up cadences — but she blends it with a modern melodic edge that sets her apart from her peers.







Monaleo gained early traction on TikTok with clips that showcased her personality as much as her bars.

Since then, she’s built a fanbase that’s deeply connected to her authenticity. From freestyles to relationship jokes to motherhood content, she consistently strikes a balance between relatable and powerful.



Songs like “We Not Humpin” and her various viral snippets kept her name circulating long before she charted.







When Monaleo revealed her pregnancy and later became a mother, something shifted in how she presented herself publicly.

She began speaking openly about growth, healing, and navigating life as a young parent.

That honesty deepened her connection with fans and showed a layered version of who she is beyond music.



Many people now see her as part of a new class of female rappers who can turn personal evolution into art.





With Summer Walker, GloRilla, and Sexyy Red all joining her on “Baller,” Monaleo stepped into another tier of visibility.

These are artists with massive fanbases — and the fact that she held her own on a track with them says a lot about her rising star power.

This moment is not just a feature win. It’s a credibility stamp that the industry sees her.



“Baller” is catchy, confident, and built for replay — but it’s also a showcase of Monaleo’s ability to stand next to industry heavy-hitters without losing her identity.



This Hot 100 debut is more than a number. It’s a signal that Monaleo’s moment is here, and she’s not fading anytime soon.





Monaleo is the definition of an artist leveling up in real time. With “Baller” charting and her name buzzing louder than ever, don’t be surprised if 2025 becomes the year she fully crosses over into mainstream rap.

RELATED: Glorilla: Top 10 Collaborations



Who Is Monaleo? Rapper Scores First Billboard Hit as “Baller” Debuts at #98 was originally published on hot1009.com