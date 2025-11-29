Porsha Williams Is In Love: Here’s What We Know About Her New Girlfriend Patrice ‘Sway’ McKinney

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It looks like Porsha Williams is in love — again.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star — our cornbread-fed, Southern-bred beauty known for her glam, humor, and a body that always shows up — just hard-launched her new relationship. And let’s just say she is glowing.

On Friday, Nov. 28, Porsha made things Instagram-official with her girlfriend, Patrice “Sway” McKinney, an Atlanta entrepreneur and founder of Encore Salon Suites with a birthday post. The tribute showed Porsha wrapped in Sway’s arms in front of a gold-and-glam Christmas tree that matched her soft, relaxed joy.

“The Happiest Birthday @sway_thepro,” she wrote. “Hope this year continues to bring you everything you want and more. Can’t wait to act up Saturday.”

And yes – it was a full hard launch. Hugging. PDA. Matching smiles. Leopard-print dress body for the win.

Porsha Williams & Patrice “Sway” McKinney Love: Her First Public Relationship Since Simon

This marks Porsha’s first public romance since finalizing her divorce from Simon Guobadia in June. After a very public breakup and a difficult chapter, she told fans she was focused on choosing better for herself and dating with intention.

Back in October at CultureCon, Porsha revealed she was talking to “a man and a woman.” She joked that after past relationships filled with red flags, dating people who aren’t narcissists felt unfamiliar — but also healthy.

Fans have mixed reactions to Sway & Porsha’s pics

As soon as Porsha dropped the news, social media lit up. Fans had an immediate reaction, and it was a mixed bag. Some people were celebrating her glow and obvious happiness. Others were trying to understand the shift in her dating preferences. And plenty were simply trying to figure out who Patrice “Sway” McKinney was and how long the two had been quietly getting close.

What everyone agreed on, though, was that the chemistry in those photos was real.

Jessie Woo jumped in with her signature humor: “NOT THE HARD LAUNCH PORSHEEERRRRR!!!!! ” Another fan added: “Happy looks amazing on you. You deserve this.” And someone else summed up what half the timeline was thinking: “Okayyyy, who is Sway? We need details!”

Porsha Williams & Patrice “Sway” McKinney Love: A New Chapter

Fan reaction aside, Porsha is glowing, and that is worth celebrating. We love Black love, and we love seeing Black women choose themselves, stand in their truth, and live life on their own terms.

Porsha has always been that girl — building businesses, showing up as a mother, and balancing a reality-TV career that has kept her one of Bravo’s most recognizable stars.

We’re here for her hard launch, and like many others, we’ll be tuned in to see how this new relationship unfolds both in real life and possibly on the RHOA screen. Because if there’s one thing Porsha is going to do, it’s to give people something to talk about.

Porsha Williams Is In Love: Here’s What We Know About Her New Girlfriend Patrice ‘Sway’ McKinney was originally published on hellobeautiful.com