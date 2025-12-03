Coco Jones To Perform At Super Bowl!

Coco Jones is a rising R&B star; nominated for Grammy for 'Why Not More?' album.

My girl Coco Jones is having a year honey and there is not slowing down in site as we head into 2026! Not only is she engaged to one of the top rated NBA players, Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers, she just wrapped her amazing worldwide tour for her debut album Why Not More?, and has now been announced as one of the pre kick off performers at Super Bowl LX!

This week the NFL announced the pregame entertainment for the 2026 Super Bowl happening Sunday, February 8th at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Charlie Puth and Brandi Carlile will also be featured performers during pre kickoff. Coco will be tackling the classic Black National Anthem, Lift Every Voice And Sing.

“Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them – alongside our extraordinary deaf performers – on Super Bowl LX’s world stage,” stated Desiree Perez, CEO, Roc Nation. “This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance, and our country, perfectly kicking off game day.”

Coco has quickly become a front running R&B breakout star! She has been nominated this year for Best R&B Album for Why Not More? at the 2026 Grammy’s. This coming on the heels of winning the 2024 Grammy for Best R&B Performance for her platinum-certified hit “ICU.”

Coco is certainly more than just a beautiful face. She is a humble multifaceted queen, a real Boss Babe, if you will, whose talent is endless. She is also currently one of the stars of Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” which just dropped its fourth and final season.

Super Bowl LX is going to be iconic all around. Global music sensation Bad Bunny is headlining the Apple Music Halftime Show and will have a multilingual signing program using Puerto Rican Sign Language, led by Deaf Puerto Rican performer Celimar Rivera Cosme. A first in NFL history.

“Super Bowl Sunday is the world’s biggest entertainment stage, and we’re proud to spotlight artists who embody the very best of music and culture,” said Jon Barker, senior vice president of global event production for the NFL. “Beyond the game itself, the Super Bowl is a global celebration. These artists bring a distinct voice to the moment, helping set the tone for a day that will captivate fans around the world.”

You won’t want to miss this star studded event! Super Bowl LX airs live on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock.

