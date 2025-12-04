Odell Beckham Jr. Responds To Backlash After Saying $100M NFL Contract Can’t Last Forever

Source: Megan Briggs / Getty

Multimillionaire athletes having empty bank accounts may seem unfathomable until you watch documentaries like ESPN’s 30 for 30: Broke, which breaks down the actual inner workings of the contracts they sign.

But when out-of-work wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. spoke on The Pivot podcast in October about how hard it is to make a $100 million, six-year contract last for the rest of your life, people were in an uproar.

In response, he took to X, warning people they’d be commenting on something they’ve never experienced.

“Boy u can’t say nothin in this world nowadays, that’s why I been in my own lane my own world n put the way,” he wrote. “People love to take Shxt completely outta context to rationalize a statement in their own head that makes sense to them… what a world.”

In the original conversation, Beckham said that after all the fees are taken out of that $100 million, the take-home is actually closer to $60 million.

“We’re getting taxed. That’s 12 a year that you have to spend, use, save, invest, flaunt, buy a car…get my mom a house” he tallied up.

He adds, “Everything costs money. If you’re spending $4 million a year, that’s really $40 million over five years. Can you make that last forever?”

Some thought Beckham’s breakdown was tone-deaf, given the average American salary hovers around $66,000.

But another football player, Shannon Sharpe, even called him out for poor money management, saying if he can’t make that money last, you’re “out of your damn mind.”

“OBJ, I’m going to be honest with you, bro, if you get $60 million and that can’t last you a lifetime, you’ve got a problem,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe goes on to say that much of what athletes spend their money on isn’t necessary but extravagant purchases.

“Do you need 10 houses? Do you really need 15 cars? Do you need to buy everyone in your family a mansion that costs $2 million?” he questions.

