Blonde Ambition: Tracee Ellis Ross Debuts New ‘Do, Social Media Swoons Over Internet-Breaking Baddie

Tracee Ellis Ross is no stranger to breaking the internet with her iconic style, banging body, and effortlessly chic wardrobe. However, her recent blonde bob moment really sent the girls into a frenzy.

Even though the new hairstyle was for her role in the new HBO Christmas movie, The Family McMullen, Tracee’s Larry Sims styled wig gave us what we needed!! Our favorite nepo baby’s hair has always been a topic of discussion, as she has some of the most iconic curl moments of all time. However, it’s always nice to see a little switch-up.

According to Tracee’s post, her character Nina is the love interest of actor Ed Burns, who plays Barry McMullen and also wrote and directed the holiday film, and the role is a dream come true for her.

“Meet Nina from The Family McMullen. You wonder how I became a member of this family?,” she wrote. “I got to be Barry McMullen’s (Ed Burns) love interest. My 23 year old self is losing it! The Brothers McMullen was a big part of my 20s! I had the most amazing time being a part of this story and working with this cast and crew! Thank you Eddie Burns for this delightful experience.”

The Family McMullen is the sequel to the 1995 film The Brothers McMullen and stars some of the original cast members who have returned to reprise their roles. It’s unclear how Ross’ character enters the mix, but we’re sure she’s in her bag, as always. The film marks Tracee’s return to the big screen following 2023’s Candy Cane Lane, in which she starred opposite comedy legend Eddie Murphy. In the same year, she also appeared in the Oscar-winning film American Fiction alongside Jeffrey Wright, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown, and Erika Alexander.

If nothing else, we’ll be tuning in for Tracee’s hair!

